Clovis Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure on Shaw Avenue

Police say 29-year-old Roman Holguin was arrested after two women claimed he exposed himself to them while he was driving his car.A woman reported to Clovis Police that on February 22nd, a man in a white Volvo had exposed himself to her while she was driving her car at the intersection of Shaw Avenue near Sunnyside. She was able to take pictures of the suspect, his vehicle, and the license plate with her cell phone.Police identified Holguin of Clovis as the suspect. He was arrested at his home and police say he admitted to the crime.While police were investigating, they found out about another incident that happened on February 5th where a different woman said a man in a white Volvo exposed himself to her while driving. That incident remains under investigation.Police are now asking for anyone that may have experienced something similar to involving a Hispanic male, or the white Volvo, to contact them at 559-324-2800.