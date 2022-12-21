Clovis man accidentally shot and killed in car by his passenger, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed after his passenger accidently fired a gun inside of a car over the weekend, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened around 12 am on Saturday near Cornelia and Belmont avenues.

Officials say 24-year-old David Clay was in the driver's seat when he was shot by 24-year-old Javier McCoy, who was sitting in the backseat.

Deputies say McCoy told them he was handling the loaded gun when it accidentally fired. The bullet went through the seat, hitting Clay in his upper body.

Clay was rushed to a local hospital by friends, where he later died.

McCoy was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and booked into the Fresno County Jail on December 18.

He was released later that day after posting bond.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208.