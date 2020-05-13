Senior Spotlight: Clovis North track star leaves his mark as Florida awaits

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- "He definitely left his mark at Clovis North for as long as the school is there, and in the Valley as well."Those marks were set at last year's state track and field championships.Clovis North's Caleb Foster took the gold in the long jump and triple jump and finished runner up in the hurdles.Before the spring cancellation, he had many goals in mind."To go back to back in long and triple, to win in hurdles and then depending on our handoffs and if we pulled through, win the 4 x 100," Foster said.His coach, Rich Brazil, thinks he could've done it too."I think he's finally starting to grow into his body and maturing more, and he's just a great young man all the way around," Brazil said.To become a state champ, Caleb's day starts before sunrise."At least three days a week I would wake up at 4 a.m., read the bible, read a leadership book, stretch, do core, and then do 6 AM workouts," Foster said. "And then I would go to school and then after school, I would work out again, on top of PE."On top of all that, he maintained nearly a 3.5 GPA and is a nominee for the B'nai B'rith student-athlete award."I mean, no one wants a dumb athlete," Foster said. "More opportunities come with it on top of the fact that if you're not doing well in school, how do they expect you to do just as well on the track?"That work ethic led to his choice of school. In November, he committed to run at Florida, one of the top track schools in the country that's coached by Mike Holloway, the same coach who will lead the US Olympic team in Tokyo."My plan is to go to Florida for two years and then if everything goes how I want it to go, I'll go pro," Foster said.