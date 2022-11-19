Clovis North marching headed to New York for Thanksgiving Day Parade

Members of Clovis North's marching band received a very special send-off on Friday. They're headed to the Big Apple for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The celebration is one that was two years in the making.

Back in March of 2020, director David Lesser told the band members they'd been invited to play in the iconic parade.

But days later, the world turned upside down due to COVID, which put their performance on hold.

Now that they've been given the green light, the students are excited to put on the performance of a lifetime!

"'We've been working really hard the past six months and we improved over the year," says 10th grader Charlie Toy. "I'm really proud of what we did."

Band members admitted earlier this year that they had to play catch-up due to social distancing, but they're hoping to carry on the legacy of those who graduated before them.