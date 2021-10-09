Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center bringing back its annual pumpkin patch

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A family and pet-friendly event is making a return to Clovis.Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is celebrating the return of the popular pumpkin patch this year.The event had to be canceled last year because of the pandemic but now the patch is back and bigger than ever.All proceeds from pumpkin sales help animals in need in the Valley.Organizers encourage guests to bring their pets with them to take some fall family photos.While visiting you can also say hello to the many dogs and cats up for adoption at the center right now.The pumpkin patch opens up Saturday afternoon at 1 and runs through the rest of the month.