Clovis police officer helps rescue people trapped inside burning Fresno building

No other agencies had arrived to fight the fire yet, so Officer Nathan Jaime ran towards the burning structure to see if anyone was still inside.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- New video from a helmet camera shows the intense flames firefighters fought inside a former Fresno office building.

The blaze broke out on Tuesday near Millbrook and Shields Avenues.

A Clovis police saw the smoke as he was driving through Fresno. He followed it and quickly found the flames burning the building's roof.

No other agencies had arrived to fight the fire yet, so he ran towards the burning structure to see if anyone was still inside.

"You could just hear the noise of people pounding on the board trying to get out. Someone had a hammer. I took the hammer and basically started prying the door. Some other citizens came and helped, and we were able to get two adults out of the building," said Officer Nathan Jaime.

Everyone made it out safely.

Fresno fire crews say they've fought fires at the structures many times and believe it had been taken over by the homeless.
