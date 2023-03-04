Clovis Police investigating a woman's death, asking public to avoid area

Clovis Police are investigating a woman's death after she was found on the side of the road. Officers are asking the public to avoid the area.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Police are investigating a woman's death and are asking the public to avoid the area.

Just after 7 a.m. Saturday, Clovis Police received a call about an injured person on the side of the road at Mckelvy and Vartikian Avenues.

When police and firefighters arrived, they located a woman on the ground but declared her dead.

It's unclear how the woman died or how long she was there.

Officers are now canvassing the area to see if a crime occurred and are asking the public to avoid the area.

