CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are investigating a shooting that injured a man.

Officers say a shooting victim was dropped off at Clovis Community Medical Center just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

He is expected to survive.

Investigators are working to figure out where the shooting took place.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clovis Police Department.