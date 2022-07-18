Business

Some Clovis residents without power amid extreme heat, PG&E says

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 500 PG&E customers in Clovis are without power with another extremely hot day in store for the Valley.

According to the PG&E website, power went out for people in the area of Herndon and Cedar and Herndon and Willow just before 8:30 Sunday night.

The utility company says an equipment issue caused the outage.

Affected residents are now unable to turn on their air conditioners going into one of the hottest days this week.

Electricity is not expected to be restored until 6:30 Monday evening.

