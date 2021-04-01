clovis rodeo

107th Clovis Rodeo to be held in-person with some changes

The 107th rodeo is scheduled to run from Wednesday, April 21 through Sunday, April 25.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Organizers behind the Clovis Rodeo say they will hold the event in-person this year at the end of April.

The 107th rodeo is scheduled to run from Wednesday, April 21 through Sunday, April 25.

Officials say the event may look a little different from years past, but the staff is working around the clock to boost safety protocols.

All visitors are asked to wear masks, and there will be limited seating to help maintain social distancing.



Rodeo officials said there would be a professional bull riding performance on Wednesday, April 21, and plan to have four rodeo performances from Thursday, April 22 through Sunday, April 25.

Delicious hometown favorites, such as tri-tip sandwiches, will also be for sale.

Due to health and safety measures, the rodeo will not host a parade, concerts or dances this year, officials said.

Guests are encouraged to be vaccinated before attending the rodeo or to have a negative COVID test from no more than 72 hours before attending the event.

The Clovis Rodeo said it is working with healthcare officials to make testing and vaccinations available to attendees.

Anyone who purchased tickets in 2019 will have those tickets honored this year. Officials say any other available tickets will likely go on sale a week before the event.
