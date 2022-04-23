Festivities continue at 108th Clovis Rodeo

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thanks to a new drain system in the arena, weather didn't put a damper on the third night of the Clovis Rodeo."There's a center drain and so, obviously, it's grated so that the water drains in there," says Chuck Rigsbee with the Clovis Rodeo Association. "Plus, we put a drain at the base of the main grandstand."Action News Anchor Margot Kim got Friday night's rodeo competition started with the National Anthem.The 108th rodeo is the first since 2019 without COVID restrictions.Wayne Brooks announces rodeos all across the country and says he can feel the excitement of the comeback from the crowd here in Clovis."After a post-pandemic period, I think people want to be more Americana," he said "More Western."Across from the grandstand, the Old Town Clovis Kiwanis Club is back and excited to be cooking up tacos, hot dogs and hamburgers.Not only do they feed thousands of rodeo-goers, they are serving up supper for the hungry cowboys and cowgirls too."They really appreciate it," says Taylor Hillman. "They come in here and definitely do some damage but that is what we like to see."