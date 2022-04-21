Clovis Rodeo officials keeping close eye on forecast

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- This isn't Clovis' first rodeo.In fact, it's the 108th Clovis Rodeo. But this is the first since 2019 without COVID restrictions.The event was completely called off in 2020 and in 2021, vaccination cards or negative COVID tests were required for entry, which resulted in fewer fans in the stands."it was really restricted and our attendance was down a lot."But this year, thousands of people packed the rodeo grounds to see some bull-riding, listen to live music and eat tri-tip on the first night."This is the rodeo I remember and it's exciting to be back," says PBR Rider Cody Teel.Teel is from Texas says he could feel the excitement from a bigger Clovis crowd this year."There is really no substitute for it," he said. "Having the fans in the crowd and it just makes the event what it is."While there may not be restrictions, the rodeo could see rain. Back in 2014, wet weather made the arena so muddy, that a Fresno County Sheriff's helicopter had to assist in drying the grounds, Using its blades to fan the mud.Now, a recently-added drain in front of the grandstand will help avoid that."We have had some rains on and off during this winter and the ground is great, so that helps out a lot," says Clovis Rodeo Association President Ron Dunbar. "So rodeo rain or shine, but we are hoping we will get some sprinkles here and there, knock the dust down. Wear your cowboy hat."If this is your first rodeo, organizers say it likely won't be your last.