CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis man has been convicted of sexually assaulting four young boys.58-year-old Richard Bradberry was arrested in 2019.He assaulted all four of the victims in or near his apartment at Barstow and Villa Avenues.Bradberry was found guilty on all charges Tuesday.He will be sentenced on June 28t and is facing at least 65 years in prison.