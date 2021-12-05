crime

Clovis High teacher accused of having sex with a child

The incidents allegedly happened with one child off-campus.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Clovis High School teacher is charged with having sex with a student.

Someone reported an inappropriate relationship between a student and a teacher.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Amanda Hubble on Saturday, and she is now out of jail on bond.

She's a choir teacher at Clovis High School but has now been placed on leave while police investigate.

Police served a search warrant at Hubble's home on Saturday morning.

Detectives found evidence that leads them to believe Hubble was having an inappropriate relationship with a high school student.

Hubble is facing several charges related to having sex with a minor.

She has been a teacher with Clovis Unified since 2016 and just started at Clovis High this school year.

Police say the relationship was relatively new and did not happen in the classroom.

Detectives have a lot of evidence to go through as they continue to investigate the relationship.

Clovis Unified says it is working with police to help them with that investigation.

The principal at Clovis High sent an email to parents, saying the administration takes the incident seriously.

Meanwhile, police will continue their investigation and the charges could be filed by the District Attorney's office.

