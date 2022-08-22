Clovis Unified welcomes back over 40,000 students for new school year

There are some changes this school year, including new bell schedules, added security measures and extended after-school programs.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 40,000 students are heading back to school at Clovis Unified Monday morning.

A new bus pass system is also in place for students that use the bus.

Students and faculty will see a change in security measures with the Catapult system, which allows schools to lock down within seconds.

Clovis Unified is also expanding its before and after-school programs for at-risk students.

There will also be free breakfast and lunch for all Clovis Unified students, and expanded T-K and kindergarten options.