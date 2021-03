EMBED >More News Videos Clovis Unified says it is making plans for a traditional schedule this fall.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Clovis Unified School District plans for a traditional five-day-a-week in-person learning schedule for students in the fall.District officials are drafting plans that they'll review with the community in early April.They will have to finalize their plans in late April, so parents have time to decide whether their kids will attend in-person classes this fall.A distance learning-only option will be available as well.