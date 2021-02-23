clovis unified school district

Some Clovis Unified junior high, high school students return for in-person learning

Clovis Unified will welcome back thousands of middle school and high school students for the first time in nearly a year on Tuesday.
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified will welcome back thousands of middle school and high school students for the first time in nearly a year on Tuesday.

Campuses will be filled with students and teachers later Tuesday morning as the school district begins in-person hybrid instruction for seventh through 12th-grade students.

Around 7,500 junior high and high school students will join about 14,000 elementary school students who have already been learning on campus.

Clovis Unified initially planned to reopen for seventh through 12th-grade students on January 5, but the date was pushed back due to high COVID-19 numbers in Fresno County.

Administrators say extra precautions are in place to keep students safe, including increased cleaning and COVID-19 safety checks.

"At our large high school campuses, we're looking at 500 to 600 students where we typically have 2,500 students on campus because we've spaced out desks, and we've turned it into a hybrid schedule," said Clovis Unified spokesperson Kelly Avants.

The hybrid schedule will allow for most students to attend campus twice a week. Families that prefer to continue with at-home online instruction can still do so.

The district says they are looking forward to returning to campus life once again.
