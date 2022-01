CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified is holding a job fair on Wednesday to fill a number of positions in the district.They're looking for teachers, bus drivers, tech specialists, office support, nurses and more.The job fair will take place at the CUSD Professional Development Building on David Cook way, south of Herndon, off of Fowler.It runs from 9 am to 11:30 am and 1:30 pm to 6 pm.