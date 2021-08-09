Educators call on Clovis Unified to follow mask rules

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Several Fresno County educators are calling on the Clovis Unified School District to listen to the health department when it comes to masking up this school year.The Association of Clovis Educators posted on social media on Sunday afternoon saying it reached out to the district to voice their concern and that the group wishes for the state guidelines regarding masking will be followed.The Fresno Teachers Association also released a statement saying it stands with ACE in advocating the district follows the guidelines.On Friday, Fresno County Health Officer Doctor Rais Vohra said a medical examination still needs to be done by a medical professional to receive a mask exemption.