clovis unified school district

Construction underway at multiple Clovis Unified School District campuses

By
Construction underway at multiple CUSD campuses

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The sounds of construction are ringing out at campuses across Clovis Unified.

"It's just to accommodate the growth," says Denver Stairs. "We're adding six portables on this campus just so we can expand out."

At Clovis East High School, they're adding portables and a new building in the ag complex.

At Dry Creek Elementary, six new classrooms will be added for students.

"One of our largest elementary schools -- we were just in the need to increase capacity, so we removed three portables and in that footprint, we're building six classes," Stairs said.

The district says it's all to accommodate the growing number of families calling Clovis Unified home.

"Our goal is to get kids back in the classroom as soon as we can," Stairs said. "Unfortunately, like everything else, we dealt with some delays. "It's important that our students and community get the best facilities that we can provide."

The projects are being funded by Measure A, state grant money and district funds.
