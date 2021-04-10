clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified to hold in-person prom and graduation ceremonies

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified announced that it plans to hold traditional prom and graduation ceremonies this year.

The superintendent released a video message explaining the district's plans moving forward - and what led up to the decision.

The district says it received the green light from health officials to host in-person celebrations because of the increase in testing and vaccine availability.

In addition to graduation and prom, the district will also be able to hold other senior activities such as award ceremonies.

Some schools may have to host ceremonies split into two evenings depending on how many students choose to participate.

Families in attendance will be limited to those in the student's household.
