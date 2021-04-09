Education

Fresno Unified to hold graduation ceremonies for Class of 2020 and Class of 2021

FUSD to hold grad ceremonies for Class of 2020, 2021

Fresno Unified's seniors can walk the stage this year in front of their loved ones to receive their diplomas, the district announced on Friday.

It's good news, not just for the Class of 2021, but also for the Class of 2020, who missed out on their own graduation ceremonies last year due to the pandemic.

The district said on Friday that last year's seniors will also have an opportunity to walk across the stage at the opening of graduation season.

The ceremonies will be held outdoors and officials are currently limiting the attendees to members of the seniors' households, although the guest lists might expand if COVID-19 case rates continue to fall in the county and local health restrictions are eased.

Fresno Unified says the ceremonies will be live-streamed and professional photos will be taken of each graduate.

The district will release more details on when, where and how these ceremonies will be held in the coming weeks, possibly after a meeting of the Fresno Unified Board of Education on April 21.
