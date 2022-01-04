education

Clovis Unified students head back to classrooms amid new COVID protocols

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Unified has updated its COVID-19 protocols as thousands of students prepare to head back to the classrooms on Tuesday morning.

There are now new quarantine and isolation requirements.

The district says they reflect current guidance from the state health department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Anyone who tests positive is required to self-isolate for five days.

That isolation period was previously 10 days long.

After five days, infected individuals will need a negative COVID test result before returning to campus.

They'll also need to be symptom-free for at least 24 hours.

Symptom-free students or employees who had a close contact exposure do not need to self-isolate.

Siblings or close-contact relatives of a COVID-19 positive individual are required to self-isolate and must give proof of a negative test before returning to campus.

Prior to Winter Break, the district gave out free COVID-19 test kits for students. One test was to be taken three days ago, the other needed to be taken on Monday.

The district says the tests and changes to its COVID-19 protocols are different ways it can keep the schools open for safe and healthy in-person learning.

