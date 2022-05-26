Clovis Unified ensuring campus safety following Texas school shooting

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The windows from Principal Andrew Bolls' office give him a prime view of any visitors entering campus, but what he can see isn't limited to what's outside his window.He says, "Any entry point on the campus, we have a view of to know who's coming and going."For decades, Clovis Unified has had cameras on campus but as technology advances so does their system."I can check 24/7, even after hours. It gives me an opportunity to check in to make sure that there's anything we need to put extra focus on," he said.Stressing the importance of a close relationship with students and surrounding community.Clovis Unified Deputy Superintendent Norm Anderson says, "It's the most important layer for us. Their eyes and ears are always open. Safety is our first priority -- for students to be able to learn, they must be able to come to school in a safe environment."Through funding from various bond measures, the district has been able to incorporate safety features into the architecture and structure of any new campus.Anderson say, "Older campuses have either re-positioned or constructed administrative offices where they do have that capability."To maintain a welcoming environment, campuses use a combination of fencing and landscape to create a perimeter and traffic flow.Administration buildings are strategically placed so anyone entering campus will be seen.Every campus is equipped with a Raptor system, so any visitor or anyone who isn't typically on campus must check in with the front office with their ID and get a visitor badge.In a lockdown situation, teachers now have the capability to lock the door from the inside.Anderson says, "We are continually looking at new tech that does have automated lock systems. With the ability to lock down a campus next year, we're rolling out a system that increases the speed in which we can lockdown our campuses almost immediately."The district conducts monthly drills with students on earthquakes, fires and lockdowns. District officials work with local law enforcement to enhance student situational awareness. Knowing this could be overwhelming for students, they provide emotional support as well.