Reaction from Central California following Texas school shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- What happened Tuesday in Texas is a devastating reminder of how important it is to be prepared and what can still happen even with protocols in place.The Fresno County Superintendent of Schools hosted staff and educators for training to prevent tragedies like this just a few weeks ago.It's called Behavioral Threat Assessment Training. It was held back in March. Local police departments, the sheriff's office and the FBI took part as well.The goal is to identify signs in students to prevent violence in the first place and to reach out to the right resources to get students the help they need."We are able to train all school staff in conjunction with school psychologists on how to identify some of those behaviors that could end up being threatening behaviors," says Fresno County Deputy Superintendent Dr. Hank Gutierrez.Dr. Gutierrez says staff also undergoes training on how to respond to an active violent threat on campus. That training hasn't been held since 2019 because of the pandemic.But an all-encompassing training is scheduled to take place in October where all of those strategies will be reviewed.Now that schools are back open, training will be held regularly to account for new teachers.For parents that are understandably on edge after Tuesday's tragic shooting, Dr. Guitierrez encourages them to reach out to their local district and ask about the safety plan in place.Clovis Unified released a statement, saying: