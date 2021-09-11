clovis unified school district

Clovis Unified parents voice concern over 'true or false' worksheet

Worksheet given to Clovis Unified class raises concern

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A worksheet has been pulled from a Clovis classroom after parents voiced concern over the questions to their children.

A Buchanan parent shared this photo with ABC30.

The worksheet asks students to answer "true or false" to issues like policing, illegal immigration, racism and privilege for their 9th grade English class.

A spokesperson for Clovis Unified said the teacher took the worksheet from a sharing site used with teachers outside the district as a supplement to a literature assignment.

When school administration became aware of the assignment, they spoke with the teacher about using more appropriate material.

The district admits this worksheet didn't approach "cultural inclusivity" in the most appropriate way and says the assignment is no longer in use.
