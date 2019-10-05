Clovis woman dies in car crash after falling off motorcycle

By
A Clovis woman died when a car hit her after she crashed and fell off her motorcycle early Saturday morning in Fresno County.

CHP officers say she veered onto the dirt shoulder and lost control near Ashlan and Highland Avenue just after midnight.

A man on a motorcycle took a quick turn to avoid hitting her and he got thrown off his motorcycle too.

But then a man driving a white Toyota Corolla couldn't avoid her. The car hit the 32-year-old woman and killed her.

Officers say the Corolla's driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with their investigation.

They're trying to piece together what caused the initial crash.

They have not publicly identified the woman.
