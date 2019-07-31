Coalinga Police need help locating missing 10-year-old girl

The Coalinga Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 10-year-old girl.Police say Zaylee Ortiz was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday before she headed to wrestling practice.Zaylee is described as 4'8" tall, 125lbs, with brown eyes and brown hair.Zaylee has a birthmark on her left side of her neck and left shoulder.Anyone with information regarding Zaylee's whereabouts is asked to contact the Coalinga Police Department at (559) 935-1525.