Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden for first time since 2016

This is the first time the quarterback has been in the video game since 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and police brutality in the U.S.
Kaepernick is the top free-agent quarterback in Madden 21, with an 81 overall rating. His rating places him in the top 15 of the video game's 111 total quarterbacks, according to ESPN.
The signal caller remains unsigned by any NFL team. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement in early June condemning systematic racism and apologizing for "not listening to NFL players earlier" when they tried to address racial injustice. His statement on social media drew comparisons to Kaepernick, with many calling for Goodell to apologize to the former Niners quarterback.
EA Sports issued the following statement:
"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin's position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We've worked with Colin to make this possible, and we're excited to bring it to all of you today."