Fresno LBGTQIA+ community mourns with Colorado Springs after mass shooting

More than 100 people gathered in the Tower District Tuesday night hoping their love and support would be felt in Colorado Springs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 100 people, of all backgrounds, gathered in the Tower District Tuesday night hoping their love and support would be felt more than 1,000 miles away in Colorado Springs.

Saturday night, a lone gunman entered Club Q, an LGBTQIA+ bar, and killed five people.

For many in the LGBTQIA+ community, the attack on a safe space has left a feeling of great sorrow and fear.

The crowd huddled around the entrance of the Tower Theater listening to religious leaders, activists and elected officials.

Congressman Jim Costa wis encouraging everyone to reflect after this tragedy.

"America's better than this. We need to come together as a nation. When we're together, no one is stronger than the American people," said Costa.

The speakers Tuesday night called on everyone in attendance to take time this week to appreciate your loved ones - especially this Thanksgiving holiday.