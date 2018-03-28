A swell time to be had in the Tower District with Dapper Stroll just around the corner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3273298" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Put on your 40's era fashion and get ready to travel back in time this weekend for the second annual Dapper Stroll and Soiree in the Tower District.

Put on your 40's era fashion and get ready to travel back in time this weekend for the second annual Dapper Stroll and Soiree in the Tower District.The Fresno Zombie Society is encouraging people to dress up in World War Two era styles for this pub crawl. At the event, Fresno Swing Dance will be giving people swing dance lessons.You can purchase a $5 wristband which will get you into all bars without a cover and includes drink specials.The event is this Saturday and starts at 7:30 p.m.