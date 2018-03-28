FRESNO

A swell time to be had in the Tower District with Dapper Stroll just around the corner

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Fresno Zombie Society is encouraging people to dress up in World War Two era styles for this pub crawl. At the event, Fresno Swing Dance will be giving people swing dance lessons.

You can purchase a $5 wristband which will get you into all bars without a cover and includes drink specials.

The event is this Saturday and starts at 7:30 p.m.
