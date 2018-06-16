Annual competition raises funds for UCP Foundation

Hundreds of people got the chance to be on the field at Chukchansi Park and it was all for a good cause.The Annual Walk and Wiffle event was held at the Grizzlies' field, as 18 teams competed to raise money for the United Cerebral Palsy of Central California.Teams were made up of all ages, and even included local college baseball players.The UCP Foundation that was benefited has programs and services for hundreds of people, with disabilities including cerebral palsy, down syndrome and autism."We have over 200 students, and over 1000 in Kings County--always a need for growth. We just want to do more and continue to give people a better quality of life," said UCP Executive Director Roger Slingerman.This is the second year that the event has been held at the chuck.Event organizers say kids and adults who participate love getting the unique opportunity to get down on the field, where the Grizzlies play.