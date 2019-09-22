Community & Events

Bat Signal lights up the night for Batman Day

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK -- Saturday marked the annual global celebration of the caped crusader - it's Batman Day!

The Bat Signal lit up the night in cities around the world, including New York City.

The signal projection was broadcast on the side of the Domino Sugar Refinery in Brooklyn.

Batman writers were there to hold a signing and panel discussion.

The spire of the Empire State Building was also lit up in Batman yellow and white.

Batman Day is celebrated each year on the third Saturday of September, and this year marks the Dark Knight's 80th anniversary.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york citybatman
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert for Merced boy who disappeared with father
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Visalia Police searching for suspect who stabbed 27-year-old man
2 victims identified after deadly rollover crash on Highway 168 near Harlan Ranch
19-year-old shot, critically injured in Merced, police say
Merced structure fire leaves 3 families displaced
LA City Council declares Sept. 21 'Earth, Wind & Fire Day'
Show More
Bus driver arrested after child calls 911 to report her 'drunk'
'Storm Area 51' weekend winds down, 1 festival canceled
4 die after bus with Chinese tourists crashes in Utah
Hurricane Dorian erosion reveals sea turtle nest
Woman in wheelchair struck, killed by driver in east central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News