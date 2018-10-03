Big times are back. Big Fresno Fair opens today

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=4401162" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gilbert Magallon shows Action News a variety of funnel cake options at Fat Franky's Funnel.

The Big Fresno Fair just opened its gates to the public to kick off its first day this year.Visitors are just entering the Fresno Fairgrounds for another year of fun and, of course, food.Vendors are set up and they're serving up some unique food this year.While friends and family can enjoy rides or catch a showcase of local livestock.General Admission is $5.Later tonight, Country music singer Lee Brice is kicking off the fair's concert series at the Paul Theater.It starts at 7 p.m.Midday anchors Tony Cabrera, Margot Kim and Brianna Ruffalo will be at the ABC30 booth from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. this afternoon.Step in and try your hand on the weather wall or anchoring a newscast at our interactive set by the Chance Avenue gate.The Big Fresno Fair runs until October 14.Show Action News your pictures by tagging #abc30insider.