Breast cancer awareness walk is about 'more than pink' for community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of people gathered at Fresno State for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk Saturday morning.

The walk is to fundraise and to bring awareness towards breast cancer for October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Organizers say they were blown away by the amount of community support shown. They say the money raised and the number of people registered for the walk was at a three year high.

Organizers say a new edition this year was people who were diagnosed recently as well as survivors were able to share their stories.

Some of the proceeds will go towards breast cancer research.
