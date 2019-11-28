China Peak to open Friday after receiving 4 feet of new snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ready to hit the slopes?
China Peak Resort will open for the season this Friday after receiving four feet of new snow in 38 hours.
Resort officials say they anticipate they will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
They say anywhere from 48" of snow has fallen at the resort and a believe that number will rise through the holiday weekend.
If you plan on heading up to ski make sure you pack tire chains and are prepared for changing weather conditions.
For more information about China Peak and how to purchase a lift ticket, click here.
