Community & Events

China Peak to open Friday after receiving 4 feet of new snow

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Ready to hit the slopes?

China Peak Resort will open for the season this Friday after receiving four feet of new snow in 38 hours.

Resort officials say they anticipate they will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

They say anywhere from 48" of snow has fallen at the resort and a believe that number will rise through the holiday weekend.

If you plan on heading up to ski make sure you pack tire chains and are prepared for changing weather conditions.

For more information about China Peak and how to purchase a lift ticket, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & events
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
I-5 over Grapevine closed amid heavy snow on Thanksgiving
Major storm brings rain to Valley, snow to Sierra
Man shot multiple times while playing video games inside central Fresno apartment
Unprepared travelers get caught in first snow of the season
Busiest travel day of the year comes with winter weather troubles
Lightning strikes plane minutes before it lands in Fresno
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in west central Fresno
Show More
How to winterize your home on a budget
Murder case is a reminder to avoid DUI this Thanksgiving
Cold temps cause overcrowding at Fresno Rescue Mission
Year's biggest drinking holiday getting challenged by cannabis
Southwest plane blows tire upon landing at Burbank
More TOP STORIES News