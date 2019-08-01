Clovis Transit offering free rides for August

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis Transit announced on Thursday that it would be offering free rides for the entire month of August for customers using both Stageline and Round Up services.
It says Stageline is a traditional bus service that runs on set routes which are posted online.
Round Up is a point to point service taking customers with disabilities from home or work to a location of their choice and back again.
The free month of rides are being provided by a California Climate Investments grant which was established in 2014 by the California Legislature to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve mobility.
To learn more about the free rides being offered, including routes and how to become a Round Up registered user, please visit https://cityofclovis.com/general-services/transit/. Free rides begin August 1.
