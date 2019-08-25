Community & Events

Dick's Sporting Goods partners with local program to hold youth soccer workshop

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dick's Sporting Goods partnered with Soccer in Slow Motion to host the first-ever soccer skills workshop in their River Park parking lot.

The parking lot was set up with inflatable boundaries to mimic an actual soccer field.

Soccer in Slow Motion is made up of several talented soccer players who came out to teach their skills to kids.

The store says the group is the perfect choice to teach in the environment they set up.

"You definitely don't think of a parking lot to play soccer on but that's why we contacted Soccer in Slow Motion," said store manager Aaron Pisk. "They are actually a street soccer group, so they're used to playing on asphalt on concrete, and even though it's not your normal soccer field, the skills they are teaching can be used on the grass."

Children from ages 3 to 17 came out to participate.

Both Fresno Football Club and the Fresno State's women's soccer team were on hand to share their tips as well.
