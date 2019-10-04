Community & Events

Downtown Visalians to host second 'Hometown Heroes' event on Saturday

Visalia's Main Street will be closed to traffic for several hours on Saturday, as Downtown Visalians host their second annual Hometown Heroes event.

This weekend's event will bring first responders and their vehicles to downtown Visalia.

But this year, you'll see some new faces - including the FBI and Marine Corps.

Organizers say it's a chance to interact with your hometown heroes, and say thank you too.

"This is a chance for them to come down, interact with the people, because they're people, have fun with them, play on the equipment," said Downtown Visalians Executive Director Steve Nelsen.

Saturday's event is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street in Downtown Visalia.

There will be a helicopter flyover at 11 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsvisalia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County Army vet scammed out of life savings
DNA leads to arrest of Visalia sexual predator
Registered sex offender goes missing in Fresno County
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to several women in Fresno Co.
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Madera County exploring options to improve dangerous intersection
Crews investigate fire at Tulare City Councilman's mansion
Show More
Murder suspect walks free after ankle monitor repossessed
US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
New Fresno homeless shelter lets families stay together
Data shows how basic universal recipients in Stockton spent free money
More TOP STORIES News