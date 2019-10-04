Downtown Visalians to host second 'Hometown Heroes' event on Saturday

Visalia's Main Street will be closed to traffic for several hours on Saturday, as Downtown Visalians host their second annual Hometown Heroes event.This weekend's event will bring first responders and their vehicles to downtown Visalia.But this year, you'll see some new faces - including the FBI and Marine Corps.Organizers say it's a chance to interact with your hometown heroes, and say thank you too."This is a chance for them to come down, interact with the people, because they're people, have fun with them, play on the equipment," said Downtown Visalians Executive Director Steve Nelsen.Saturday's event is free and runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Main Street in Downtown Visalia.There will be a helicopter flyover at 11 a.m.