Dozens of families take a trip back in time for 29th Annual Civil War Reenactment

Dozens of families went to Kearney Park in Southwest Fresno for the 29th Annual Civil War Reenactment.The event allows people to see Union and Confederate cavalry units while also experiencing what it was like during battle.Organizers with the Fresno Historical Society say this is the largest, longest-running Civil War reenactment west of the Mississippi River."It is really like a time travel you come back you talk to soldiers and civilians and be able to act like you lived out during the 1860s," said Fresno Historical Society Ruth Lang.On Sunday Civil War Revisited starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.