Fallen marines remembered through golf tournament

A group of people remembered our fallen through a club, a ball, and a swing. For a 14th year, the Hubbard - Baro Memorial Golf Tournament at the Fort Washington Golf and Country club is reminding people to never forget."I think that he would be very happy that people come together and people do so much and he was an inspiration for that," said Teresa Baro, Jeremiah Baro's mom.14-years-ago marines Jared Hubbard and Jeremiah Baro lost their lives in Iraq in an explosion. After the loss, their friends came together and vowed to honor them through a game of golf. Teresa Baro said she's grateful."Things like this bring us together and let us remember what we are fighting for and all the good stuff that is out there," she said.The two are also part of the Buchanan eight. A group of soldiers and marines from Buchanan High School who died in Iraq and Afghanistan."It is a special group of boys and the first year we got together as a group of friends, just hanging out and playing golf and then it turned into something," said Austin Brock, a friend of the fallen marines.Each year the tournament has grown. All proceeds from the event go towards the VA Hospital in Fresno, specifically their rehabilitation wing. Over the years they have raised $350,000 for our local veterans."I came out today to pay tribute to the service people who serve our nation and protect our freedom of religion and choice and freedom to be an American," said Golfer Tom Armstrong.This year they hope to raise another $50,000.