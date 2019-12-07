community

Fans line up for Pit Bull ticket sales kickoff

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pitbull will soon make a return to Fresno and take the stage in front of thousands of fans.

Today, many of those fans couldn't wait to get their hands on tickets. People started lining up at the box office around noon in anticipation.

Armando Christian Perez, more famously known as Pitbull, will officially grace the Save Mart stage on Feb. 7. Pitbull is well-known for such catchy tunes as "Give Me Everything" and "Fireball."

He's had number one hits across the span of more than 15 countries. Fans were excited to be in line and be one step closer to seeing Mr. Worldwide. Pitbull also performed in Fresno in 2016 and 2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsconcertticketscommunity
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Families flock to 74th Candy Cane Lane Parade
Students hold blood, bone marrow drive for Dinuba girl battling cancer
Christmas Tree Lane begins on Tuesday
Valley ag community mourns loss of Marvin Meyers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Now it's time to live': Tedford resigns as head coach of Fresno State football
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
Teen crashes stolen vehicle in east central Fresno
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Clovis Police give tips on avoiding stolen packages this holiday season
Fresno Co family reunited with dog day after it was stolen from backyard
49ers suspend radio analyst Tim Ryan for comments about Lamar Jackson
Show More
Fresno woman's house robbed while home alone, neighbor trying to help shot in leg
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on 2018 rides
2 killed, 2 injured in rollover crash in Merced County
Man used knife to kill his wife, kids in New York home, police say
More TOP STORIES News