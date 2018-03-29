GOOD NEWS

Fresno Co. Deputy retires after over 30 years on the force

EMBED </>More Videos

To mark the retirement of Deputy Sean Quinn, a very special message was broadcast over the dispatch radio system Wednesday. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For the last 31 and a half years, Sean Quinn has proudly served as a deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff's Department.

The camera was rolling Wednesday when Quinn was in his patrol car and logged off for the last time to begin enjoying his new life in retirement.

In the video you can hear the dispatcher broadcast to the department a final farewell message, "To all units, be advised that as of March 28th, 2018, after 31 and a half years of dedicated service, Fresno County Sheriff's deputy Sean Quinn... is retiring." "It is my pleasure as your dispatcher to acknowledge your final log-off. Sean, you're officially 10-10. Congratulations!"

Deputy Quinn's service began at the Fresno County Jail. He also worked in the courts and with the Fresno County Sheriff's K-9 unit.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsgood newsretirementfresno county sheriff departmentFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GOOD NEWS
Man uses old fortune cookie numbers to win $1 million
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Swans rescued from Florence make a new friend
Strangers save 2 people in dramatic flooding rescue
Girl, 4, named Florence helps victims of Hurricane Florence
More good news
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Horse racing is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Your Weekend
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Big Fresno Fair 2018 Information
Discounted days at the Big Fresno Fair
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News