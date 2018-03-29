Fresno Co. Deputy retires after over 30 years on the force

For the last 31 and a half years, Sean Quinn has proudly served as a deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff's Department.The camera was rolling Wednesday when Quinn was in his patrol car and logged off for the last time to begin enjoying his new life in retirement.In the video you can hear the dispatcher broadcast to the department a final farewell message, "To all units, be advised that as of March 28th, 2018, after 31 and a half years of dedicated service, Fresno County Sheriff's deputy Sean Quinn... is retiring." "It is my pleasure as your dispatcher to acknowledge your final log-off. Sean, you're officially 10-10. Congratulations!"Deputy Quinn's service began at the Fresno County Jail. He also worked in the courts and with the Fresno County Sheriff's K-9 unit.