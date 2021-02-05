FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- We might still be in February, but in Fresno County, the Blossom Trail opening on Friday is the first sign that Spring is just around the corner.
The trail has been a favorite for tourists for 33 years.
It is a self-guided tour through eastern Fresno County featuring orchards of blossoming stone fruits and citrus groves.
Trail visitors may see orchards start to bloom in the next couple of weeks.
Colorful orchards set against the backdrop of the snowcapped Sierra give a visual and aromatic experience. The trail shows why Fresno County is exceptional when it comes to food production.
"Over one-third of country's vegetables and two-thirds of country's fruits come from California, and Fresno County lies in the heart of this production," said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.
While the trail is beautiful, Jacobson said it also represents the many jobs that will be available in the immediate future.
The colorful display should last for the next several weeks. For a map of the trail, click here.
Fresno County's stunning Blossom Trail opens
