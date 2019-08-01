community

Fresno Grizzlies hosting e-waste recycling event

Fresno Grizzlies have partnered up with Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., for a third e-waste recycling collection event.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Need to get rid of some outdated electronics?

Well, the Fresno Grizzlies have partnered up with Electronic Recyclers International, Inc., the largest electronic waste recycling company in North America, for a third e-waste recycling collection event.

The event will take place at Chukchansi Park in Lot 1 at the intersection of H Street & Tulare on Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 8:00 a.m. to Noon.

The community can drop off outdated electronics from garages, homes, or offices. TVs, computers, monitors, laptops, printers, cell phones, print cartridges, and other electronic devices will be accepted.

However, batteries, light bulbs, lava lamps or non-electrical equipment will not be taken.

All items containing data will undergo ERI's secure data destruction process. There is no limit to the amount of electronics businesses or individuals can bring to the event.

Proceeds from this event will help fund no-cost mammograms, diagnostic tests, and culturally appropriate breast cancer education programs.

Anyone making an e-waste donation will receive a 'buy one, get one free' voucher for Field Level Reserved tickets, valid for any remaining game of the Grizzlies' 2019 season.

Chukchansi Park is located at 1800 Tulare St, Fresno, CA 93721. Enter at Tulare and H Streets where volunteers will assist with drop-off.
