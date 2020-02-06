events

Fresno Street Eats happening at Chukchansi Park Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno foodies are getting ready to feast.

The latest installment of Fresno Street Eats is Thursday, and it's at the same time as Art Hop.

The pop-up food event will be held at Chukchansi Park. The theme will popular foods on a stick and fun cocktails from the Fresno Social Bar inside the stadium.

The food, music and dancing runs from 6:00 p.m to 11:00 p.m.
