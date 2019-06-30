Community & Events

Fresno Women's Summit offers empowerment and support

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Women in the Central Valley came together Saturday for a day of empowerment and support.

The Fresno Women's Summit was held at Peerless Building in Downtown Fresno.

The event featured panels, workshops and keynote speakers from female leaders in the Central Valley.

"We have speakers who are going to be discussing several things, from self-love to how to start a business," said Nathaly Juarez, a co-founder of the summit. "The goal here is to empower and inspire the women."

Vendors at the event featured products made exclusively by women in the Central Valley.

Juarez and co-founder Amanda Valdez began working on events for the women's summit back in 2016.
