Fresno's Expositor building construction continues after minor halt

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The renovation project on downtown Fresno's oldest building is moving to its next step.

The old Expositor building at Fulton near Tulare dates back to 1881.

Earlier this week crews were removing the plywood and plaster facade which revealed the original brick-work.

According to the Expositor Building Facebook page, it also revealed a layer of asbestos that halted work on Friday. The post also claims the rest of the building has already been cleaned of asbestos and lead.

There is no word yet on what will be housed in the building once the improvements are complete.
