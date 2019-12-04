Fresno's historic Christmas Tree Lane is back open

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's that time of year as Christmas Tree lane kicks off its first walk night of the season!This is the 97th year for the long-standing tradition.The music is playing and more than 100 homes are all lit up to welcome folks down the lane.Hundreds of people are expected to be here on Tuesday night as more than two miles of Van Ness Boulevard were turned into a bright spectacle for families to enjoy.The famed street has 140 homes that will be lit up through Christmas Day, and 300 trees that are also decorated.Homeowners say they started decorating as far back as early November, and are excited to see the families stop by."It brings lots of people together, it's so diverse. This is an event that brings people together in a joyful way," said one homeowner, Mary Benatti.Several Fresno County Sheriff's deputies will be patrolling, keeping visitors safe.The event is free and another walk-night is coming up on on Wednesday, December 11.