Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon benefiting Valley Children's Hospital

Do you believe in miracles?

Thanks to the caring staff at Valley Children's Hospital, miracles happen every day in the Central Valley. You can help make more miracles happen during the Futures Worth Fighting For Telethon on Thursday, August 8th.

During the telethon, all you have to do is call 1-877-353-0000 or text GEORGE to 20222.

(Click/tap the image below to donate online)


Valley Children's Hospital is a nonprofit, state-of-the-art children's hospital on a 50-acre campus with a medical staff of more than 550 physicians. In California, they treat more inpatient cases than any pediatric hospital north of San Diego. With 356 licensed beds, Valley Children's Hospital is one of the largest hospitals of its type in the nation.

The Future Worth Fighting For Telethon benefiting Valley Children's Hospital on ABC30 is made possible by these generous sponsors:

Platinum Sponsor
Gold Sponsors


Silver Sponsors


Bronze Sponsors

